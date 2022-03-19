UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

ARI opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.