UBS Group Boosts KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target to €25.00

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €17.10 ($18.79) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KS Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank raised KS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

