UBS Group Lowers Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Price Target to €39.00

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €42.00 ($46.15) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLFRY opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. Palfinger has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.
