UBS Group Lowers Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Price Target to €39.00

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €42.00 ($46.15) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLFRY opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. Palfinger has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Get Palfinger alerts:

About Palfinger (Get Rating)

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.