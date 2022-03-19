UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 610” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.93) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.89) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 510 ($6.63) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 560 ($7.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.15) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 501 ($6.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £101.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 519.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 454.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($367,326.29).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

