UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 10,153,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

