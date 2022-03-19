Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.48 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002810 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $333.57 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,988.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.88 or 0.00764207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00196534 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00023880 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001312 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

