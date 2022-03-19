Unibright Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.86 Million (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00004360 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $275.00 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 127.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

