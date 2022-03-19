UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

UNF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

UNF stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in UniFirst by 171.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

