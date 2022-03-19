United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTDI. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.28 ($47.55).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €30.21 ($33.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. United Internet has a 52-week low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 52-week high of €37.72 ($41.45).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

