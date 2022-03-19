United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,202,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,776. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.54 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.