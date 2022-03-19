Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:UVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,990. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Universal Insurance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

