UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Mar 19th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSIGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $0.81 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSIGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

