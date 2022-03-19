Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Up to $44.38

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.38, but opened at $46.59. Valaris shares last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 10,393 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

