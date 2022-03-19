Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Vale stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.718 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

