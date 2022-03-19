Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $242.07

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.07 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 227.01 ($2.95). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 232 ($3.02), with a volume of 27,461 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. The stock has a market cap of £96.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03.
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP)
