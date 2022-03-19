VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 189.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 74,134 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 119,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $20.28 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

