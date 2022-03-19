Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.73. 1,134,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,984. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

