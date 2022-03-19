Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $103.01 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $111.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

