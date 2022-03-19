Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $21,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.98. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

