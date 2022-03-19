Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,176.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of MGC stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.72. 104,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $136.38 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

