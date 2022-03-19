Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.85. The company had a trading volume of 601,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.