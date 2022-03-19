Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.57

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.57 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.26 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,306,070 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of £80.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25.
Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
