Venus (XVS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.11 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for $9.14 or 0.00021728 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $111.19 million and $24.11 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,982.56 or 0.99842175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00068447 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.75 or 0.00265771 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

