VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

VEON has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.87.

VEON stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 68.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.