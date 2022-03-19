Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. 808,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $927,364.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 47.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

