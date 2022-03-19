Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $218.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSK. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $208.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,121 shares of company stock worth $5,532,992. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

