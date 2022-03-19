Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

