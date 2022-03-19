Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,330 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teradyne by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Teradyne by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

TER opened at $122.95 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

