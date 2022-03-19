Veriti Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 33,156 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

SBSW stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.