Veriti Management LLC Purchases 4,763 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.32.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.82 on Friday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

