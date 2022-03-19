Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 9.7%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.73. 158,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,302,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.81 million, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 311,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 435,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

