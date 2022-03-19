Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $5.33 on Friday. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.67 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 159.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 407.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 26.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 81.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

