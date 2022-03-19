Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 536.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.67 ($6.98).

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSVS. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.31) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.02) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.14), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,033.68).

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 368.20 ($4.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £998.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a one year high of GBX 595 ($7.74). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 425.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 461.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

