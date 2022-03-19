Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down to $110.88

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.88, but opened at $107.08. Visteon shares last traded at $106.56, with a volume of 1,688 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Get Visteon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.94.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.