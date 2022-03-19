Vistra Corp. (VST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 31st

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Vistra has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NYSE VST opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,390,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

