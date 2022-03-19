Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIVHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vivendi from €16.50 ($18.13) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIVHY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.83. 37,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.