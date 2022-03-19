VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMW opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 242,017 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 94,012 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

