VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.77.
VMW opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.72.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 242,017 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 94,012 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.