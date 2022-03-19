Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €205.00 ($225.27) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €248.73 ($273.33).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €153.92 ($169.14) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of €176.23 and a 200-day moving average of €183.60.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.