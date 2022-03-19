Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €170.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €248.73 ($273.33).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €153.92 ($169.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a one year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €176.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €183.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

