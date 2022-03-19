Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $43.91.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

