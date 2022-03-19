Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.