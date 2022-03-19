Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
