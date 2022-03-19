VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%.
Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $7.86.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
