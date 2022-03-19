VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.