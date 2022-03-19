VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of VYNE opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.91. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $7.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

