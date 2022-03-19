Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WRBY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

