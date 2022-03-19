Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Down 14.6% in February

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

HCC stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

