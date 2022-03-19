Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

