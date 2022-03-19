Wealth Architects LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

MDT opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

