Wealth Architects LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after buying an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

