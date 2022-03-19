Wealth CMT Purchases Shares of 5,911 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.
NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $52.19 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37.
