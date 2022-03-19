Wells Fargo & Company Trims 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Target Price to $11.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.32.

EGHT stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock worth $416,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

